Exclusive: David Mackenzie in Talks to Direct Spy Movie ‘Jett Day’ for Warner Bros.

After being rumored to be on the shortlist of directors for Bond 25, Hell or High Water filmmaker David Mackenzie has set his sights on a different spy franchise, as he’s in early talks to direct Jett Day for Warner Bros., Collider has exclusively learned.

Written by Ozark creator Bill Dubuque, Jett Day follows a black ops agent on a mission to prevent a newly-discovered diamond mine from falling into Russian hands. Dubuque is expected to produce alongside Jon Berg and Zero Gravity’s Mark Williams. Warner Bros. executive Kevin McCormick will oversee the project for the studio.

This is the kind of role that is tailor-made for a young A-lister who can carry a franchise, like Michael B. Jordan or Channing Tatum, and a franchise is precisely what Warner Bros. is hoping for here. There’s an underserved audience out there that doesn’t want to wait several years between Bond movies.That’s why Warners is developing a sequel to Dubuque’s previous spy movie The Accountant. In fact, every studio has something like this. Paramount has Mission: Impossible and is developing another franchise around Jordan based on the Tom Clancy novel Without Remorse. Meanwhile, 20th Century Fox, soon to be owned by Disney, has the Kingsman franchise, while Universal has the Jason Bourne franchise and has been developing the MI6 thriller Section 6 for years, having successfully convinced MGM to drop its lawsuit surrounding the project.

Mackenzie started his career making provocative indie films such as Young Adam, Spread, and Perfect Sense before turning to more violent fare like Starred Up and Hell or High Water, which was nominated for four Oscars and put him in demand at the major studios outside of Disney. His most recent film, Outlaw King, reunited him with Chris Pine and debuted late last year on Netflix. Mackenzie is represented by UTA and United Agents.

Dubuque, who was reportedly tapped to write the Nightwing movie for WB and DC, previously penned the Robert Downey Jr. drama The Judge. He’s repped by CAA and Zero Gravity Management.