‘Day of the Dead: Bloodline’ Unleashes a Stalker Zombie in an Exclusive New Clip

Today, we’re happy to debut an exclusive clip from Day of the Dead: Bloodline, the new zombie yarn from director Hèctor Hernández Vicens (The Corpse of Anna Fritz) inspired by George A. Romero‘s 1985 zombie classic Day of the Dead. But if Bub was a lovable little flesh-eater, Bloodline has a different kind of domesticated zombie in store.

Written by Mark Tonderai and Lars Jacobson, the film stars Sophie Skelton (Outlander) as Zoe, an former epidemiology student surviving the zombie apocalypse in a survivalist military compound when a supply run reunites her with Max (Jonathon Schaech), an obsessive patient from her past… except now he’s a zombie. Infected, but still cognizant enough to be obsessed with Zoe, who determines her former tormenter might just be what the world needs to create a vaccine against the undead virus.

Day of the Dead: Bloodline also stars Marcus Vanco and Jeff Gum. The film is now playing in theaters and on VOD and Digital HD. Check out our exclusive clip followed by the full trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Bloodline: