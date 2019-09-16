‘Daybreak’: High Schoolers Battle a Post-Apocalyptic Wasteland in Trailer for New Netflix Series

0

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming original series Daybreak. The series takes place in Glendale, California before and after a nuclear blast turns the world into a post-apocalyptic wasteland, revolving around a group of students at a high school. The blast happens on the night of Homecoming, and this clever little teaser shows how the school’s cliques—the jocks, the 4-H club, the gamers, etc.—all adapt to the new post-apocalyptic world. And is that a zombie I see or do my eyes deceive me?

Matthew Broderick anchors the ensemble as the school’s principal, but Colin Ford (We Bought a Zoo) plays the show’s hero and protagonist, who not unlike Ferris Bueller is fond of directly addressing the audience via the camera. The tone appears to be quite comedic and cheeky, so it should stand in contrast to series like Revolution which was more of a drama.

This is merely a teaser and doesn’t show much of the whole series, but I’m kind of won over by the way the premise is presented here and I’m curious to see more.

Check out the Daybreak trailer below, followed by some debut images. Executive produced by Aron Eli Coleite, Brad Peyton, and Jeff Fierson, the series also stars Krysta Rodriguez, Sophie Simnett, Austin Crute, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Cody Kearsley, Jeaneté Godlock, and Gregory Ksyan. All episodes of Daybreak Season 1 premiere on Netflix on October 24th, just in time for Halloween bingeing.

Here’s the official synopsis for Daybreak: