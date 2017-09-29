DC Universe Animated Original Movies: 10th Anniversary Collection Blu-ray Details Revealed

0

A decade of ground-breaking DC Super Hero animation spanning 30 full-length feature films and 5 animated shorts, combined with new bonus features, the complete catalog of prior enhanced content, commemorative extras and exclusive collectible items makes the DC Universe Original Movies: 10th Anniversary Collection a must-own when Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and DC Entertainment release the limited edition, numbered Blu-ray box set on November 7th.

The content of the DC Universe Original Movies: 10th Anniversary Collection – beyond the 30 animated films – will be discussed during a commemorative panel at New York Comic Con on Thursday, October 5, 2017 in the Javits Center. Panelists included executive producer Bruce Timm, supervising producer James Tucker, co-producers/writers Alan Burnett and Jim Krieg, and a cavalcade of actors who have played essential roles in multiple films in the series – the two prominent voices of Batman in the DCUs, Kevin Conroy and Jason O’Mara; John DiMaggio, who has voiced characters in eight films, including the Joker in Batman: Under the Red Hood; Tara Strong, the voice of characters in seven movies, most notably Batgirl in Batman: The Killing Joke, and the two-time voice of Wonder Woman, Vanessa Marshall.

The DC Universe Original Movies: 10th Anniversary Collection Blu-ray™ box set is limited to 20,000, and each box will be individually numbered and is now available for pre-order.

The DC Universe Original Movies: 10th Anniversary Collection features two collectible items of particular note: an exclusive 40-page adult coloring book featuring key art from all DC Universe films, with artwork designed by renowned artists exclusive for this collection; and exclusive collector coins featuring the DC “trinity” – Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman.

Launched in 2007 with the landmark release of Superman Doomsday, the DC Universe Original Movies are based on or inspired by storylines and/or characters from within the ever-expanding DC library. Produced by DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation, the stories range from films based upon iconic DC Super Hero stories (Superman Doomsday, Justice League: The New Frontier, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Batman: The Killing Joke) to films inspired by themes from within DC history (Batman vs. Robin was inspired by “The Court of Owls,” Superman vs. The Elite was inspired by “What’s so Funny About Truth, Justice and the American Way?”) to original stories (Justice League: Gods and Monsters, Batman and Harley Quinn).

The DC Universe Original Movies: 10th Anniversary Collection will include all 30 films – from Superman Doomsday to the all-new Batman and Harley Quinn, as well as newly released commemorative editions of Wonder Woman and Justice League: The New Frontier. The 32-disc box set will also include all 5 “DC Showcase” animated shorts – The Spectre, Green Arrow, Jonah Hex, Catwoman and Superman/Shazam: The Return of Black Adam.

DC Universe Original Movies: 10th Anniversary Blu-ray Collection – New Bonus Content

Featurette – “The Super Human In Us All” –Some Heroes are born in the pages of DC comic books (Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman), some are the real life heroes that have faced life or death, and triumphed against the odds. The quest in this film is to find that common ground, reminding everyone that there is a hero in all of us … waiting to rise!

Featurette – A Comic Book History of Justice League Dark – Take a mystical journey through the comic book history of the Justice League Dark: John Constantine, Zatanna, and Deadman, magical heroes who flourish in the shadows – and their specialty, the supernatural side of the DC Universe.

Featurette – “Mark Hamill: Finding The Laugh” – This mini-documentary follows the journey of celebrated actor Mark Hamill from his portrayal of heroic Luke Skywalker to the role of one of the most feared DC Super-Villains of all-time, the Joker.

DC Universe Original Movies 10th Anniversary Panel at 2017 Comic-Con International – Ten Years. Thirty films. Five shorts. And innumerable fan-favorite moments. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment celebrates a decade of animated DC -infused films with an exciting panel spotlighting the DC Universe Original Movies: 10th Anniversary Collection. Filmmakers and an array of luminary voice actors guided fans through an entertaining look into the making of these popular movies. Included in the panel discussion are producers Bruce Timm & James Tucker and co-producers/screenwriters Alan Burnett & Jim Krieg alongside actors Kevin Conroy, Tara Strong, John DiMaggio, Vanessa Marshall and Christopher Gorham.

Lookbooks for Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, Batman: The Killing Joke, Justice League: Throne of Atlantis and Superman/Batman: Apocalypse.

Panel Discussion – A Tribute to Darwyn Cooke – Legendary writer and artist Darwyn Cooke left the world far too early. This panel gathering celebrates through personal and professional anecdotes the achievements and heart and wisdom Darwyn brought to his projects, and his life.

2008 Comic-Con International Wonder Woman (Animated) Panel – Harken back to 2008, during the infancy of the DC Universe Original Movies, when the Comic-Con stage filled with some of the key players in the production of the highly-acclaimed animated film, Wonder Woman. Included on the panel is former DC Publisher Paul Levitz, DC Universe executive producer Bruce Timm, Wonder Woman director Lauren Montgomery, eight-time Emmy Award-winning dialogue/casting director Andrea Romano, and geek god himself, Nathan Fillion, who voiced Steve Trevor in the film. DC executive Gregory Noveck moderated the panel.

The 30-film DC Universe Original Movies: 10th Anniversary Collection (Blu-ray) will include:

SUPERMAN: DOOMSDAY

JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE NEW FRONTIER (COMMEMORATIVE EDITION)

BATMAN: GOTHAM KNIGHT

WONDER WOMAN (COMMEMORATIVE EDITION)

GREEN LANTERN: FIRST FLIGHT

SUPERMAN/BATMAN: PUBLIC ENEMIES

JUSTICE LEAGUE: CRISIS ON TWO EARTHS

BATMAN: UNDER THE RED HOOD

SUPERMAN/BATMAN: APOCALYPSE

ALL-STAR SUPERMAN

GREEN LANTERN: EMERALD KNIGHTS

BATMAN: YEAR ONE

JUSTICE LEAGUE: DOOM

SUPERMAN VS. THE ELITE

THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS, PART 1

THE DARK KNIGHTS RETURNS, PART 2

SUPERMAN: UNBOUND

JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE FLASHPOINT PARADOX

JUSTICE LEAGUE: WAR

SON OF BATMAN

BATMAN: ASSAULT ON ARKHAM

JUSTICE LEAGUE: THRONE OF ATLANTIS

BATMAN VS. ROBIN

JUSTICE LEAGUE: GODS AND MONSTERS

BATMAN: BAD BLOOD

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. TEEN TITANS

BATMAN: THE KILLING JOKE

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK

TEEN TITANS: THE JUDAS CONTRACT

BATMAN AND HARLEY QUINN

The DC Universe Original Movies: 10th Anniversary Collection is now available on Digital.