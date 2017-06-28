DC Animated Movies 10th Anniversary Collection Gathers 30 Movies in One Place

0

If you’ve missed any of DC Comics’ fantastic animated movies over the last 10 years, you’re gonna love this news. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and DC Entertainment will celebrate a decade of heroic animation with the release of the “DC Universe Original Movies: 10th Anniversary Collection”, a comprehensive box set of all 30 films, 5 animated shorts, new special features and exclusive collectible items coming November 7th to Blu-ray. The entire 30-film set will also be available on Digital starting August 15th.

Launched in 2007 with the landmark release of Superman/Doomsday, the DC Universe Original Movies are based on or inspired by storylines and/or characters from within the ever-expanding DC library. Produced by DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation, the stories range from films based upon iconic DC Super Hero stories (Superman Doomsday, Justice League: The New Frontier, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Batman: The Killing Joke) to films inspired by themes from within DC history (Batman vs. Robin was inspired by “The Court of Owls,” Superman vs. The Elite was inspired by “What’s so Funny About Truth, Justice and the American Way?”) to original stories (Justice League: Gods and Monsters, Batman and Harley Quinn).

“The DC Universe Original Movies: 10th Anniversary Collection” will include all 30 films – from Superman Doomsday to the all-new Batman and Harley Quinn, as well as newly released commemorative editions of Wonder Woman and Justice League: The New Frontier. The 32-disc box set will also include all five “DC Showcase” animated shorts – The Spectre, Green Arrow, Jonah Hex, Catwoman and Superman/Shazam: The Return of Black Adam. The details of the special features will be announced later this summer.

The 30-film DC Universe Original Movies: 10th Anniversary Collection (Blu-ray) will include: