DC’s Live-Action ‘Doom Patrol’ Series Adds Brendan Fraser as Robotman

DC Entertainment is moving full-steam-ahead on their standalone subscription-based streaming service, and that means they’ve got a whole lot of series in the works. The live-action Titans series will kick things off, followed by live-action adaptations of Doom Patrol and Swamp Thing in 2019, as well as animated series Harley Quinn and Young Justice.

With Doom Patrol on the horizon, Brendan Fraser has joined the cast in a leading role as Cliff Steele, aka Robotman. The character is a former race car driver who would have died in the car accident that destroyed his body, except his brain was saved by Dr. Caulder and placed in a robotic body. According to Deadline, Fraser will appear in flashback scenes as Steel and provide the voiceover for Robotman, as well as the physical performance of the character on stage. He joins previously announced cast member Jovian Wade, who is set to play Cyborg. Fraser fell off the radar for a while, but the 90s leading man has had a bit of a comeback lately, appearing in FX’s Trust and Showtime’s The Affair.

Doom Patrol is written by Jeremy Carver (Being Human, Supernatural), who will serve as both showrunner and executive producer, alongside Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns and Sarah Schechter.

As for the DC Universe streaming service as a whole, it is currently in beta with a full launch planned for this fall. Yearly membership, which will include the TV shows and movies previously listed as well as comics, breaking news, and a DC encyclopedia, will cost $74.99 (plus tax), or $7.99 for a monthly membership.

