NYCC: Watch DC’s ‘Doomsday Clock’ Panel with Geoff Johns Live

0

Get ready for some answers… maybe. DC Comic’s mysterious Watchmen/DC Universe mash-up, Doomsday Clock, is taking the stage at New York Comic-Con today, and you can watch the full panel from the comfort of your home. Collider is the exclusive livestreaming partner for NYCC 2017 with ReedPOP, and we’re presenting the full Doomsday Clock NYCC panel live on October 6th from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the video above.

DC President and Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns wrote twelve-part event comic series, working with regular collaborator Gary Frank, and Johns will be on-hand at the panel to discuss the road to Doomsday Clock, including the track he laid into his 2016 one-shot DC Universe: Rebirth. The new series arrives thirty years after writer Alan Moore and artist Dave Gibbons published the twelfth and final issue of the groundbreaking Watchmen series.

While DC is keeping a tight lid on what Doomsday Clock has in store, Johns previously said the idea is to “take the philosophy, and the thematics and the tone of Watchmen, and some of the subjects they dealt with,” and merge them with the viewpoint of the DC universe in the context of the modern world.

Here’s the official panel description via NYCC:

“Superstar writer and DC President & Chief Creative Officer, Geoff Johns returns to New York for an in-depth discussion on the must-read series coming this fall—DOOMSDAY CLOCK! Johns will discuss how it all began, starting with the acclaimed DC UNIVERSE: REBIRTH one-shot last May, leading to the seminal story beginning this November. This is a panel fans won’t want to miss!”

Doomsday Clock #1 hits shelves November 22, 2017 and so far, it only has this mysterious logline: “You are not prepared for what lies ahead within these pages, good readers.”

For more of our New York Comic-Con 2017 coverage, click here. And for more on Doomsday Clock, check out the teasers below.