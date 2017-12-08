Movie Talk: DC Films Shakeup Includes Ben Affleck’s Exit from ‘The Batman’?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday December 8th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- DC shake up in the works after Justice League stumbles; Ben Affleck will not be in Matt Reeves’ Batman
- Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek will be R-rated: The Revenant’s Mark L. Smith frontrunner scribe
- First trailer released for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- The Girl in the Spider’s Web snares Sverrir Gudnason, replacing Daniel Craig
- James Mangold to direct Patty Hearst drama, Elle Fanning in talks
- First trailer for 7 Days in Entebbe released
- Mail Bag