Movie Talk: DC Films Shakeup Includes Ben Affleck’s Exit from ‘The Batman’?

by      December 8, 2017

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday December 8th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • DC shake up in the works after Justice League stumbles; Ben Affleck will not be in Matt Reeves’ Batman
  • James Mangold to direct Patty Hearst drama, Elle Fanning in talks
  • Mail Bag
