Heroes: What Does Walter Hamada’s Hiring Mean for the DC Films?

On the 208th episode of Collider Heroes, Jon Schnepp, Mike Kalinowski and Coy Jandreau bring you the latest news from the world of superhero movies, TV and comic books. Here’s what they discuss:
- Today’s Main Topic: Warner Bros. hired Walter Hamada to oversee DC Films. The crew discusses what this might mean for the previously announced slate of films.
- Minor Mutations (Today’s News Rundown)
- According to multiple outlets, Drew Goddard is still moving forward with an X-Force feature despite Fox’s acquisition by Disney.
- Zack Snyder shows off the AFI award he received for Wonder Woman on social media. The certificate reads, “American Film Institute is proud to recognize Zack Snyder and the creative ensemble of Wonder Woman for its contribution to America’s Cultural Legacy.”
- Bryan Singer‘s executive producer credit to be removed from Legion Season 2.
- The Punisher Season 2 might shoot later this year, possibly in New York.
- Todd McFarlane confirms Spawn doesn’t speak in his feature film and also added, “… it won’t be a superhero movie.” This contradicts Jason Blum’s statement that the film is a “low-budget superhero movie.”
- Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance co-director Brian Taylor offered his thoughts on the state of Marvel movies. He said that he’s “kind of bored with them and I just don’t find them particularly entertaining.”
- Fans rally for a Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of Justice League outside of Warner Bros. Studio.
- Germany reports that the Blu-ray specs for Justice League list a 135-minute version of the film. Does that mean there will be an extended cut?
- Chris Hemsworth says if he remains as Thor it would “pretty cool” to interact with the characters from the X-Men film franchise, including Deadpool.
- Vin Diesel is reportedly in talks to star as the violent superhero Bloodshot in Sony’s film adaptation of the Valiant comic book series.
- Twitter Questions