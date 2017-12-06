Heroes: After “Franken-League”, What Can DC Do to Fix Their Cinematic Universe?

On this 202nd episode of Heroes (December 6, 2017), Jon Schnepp is joined by Amy Dallen and Jason Inman to bring you the latest news from the world of Heroes and Villain and answer your Twitter questions which include:
- Disney/Fox deal gets closer to reality
- What can DC do to fix their cinematic universe after “Franken-League”?
- Minor Mutations:
- Justice League crosses $100m in China
- Captain Marvel might introduce Rick Jones
- The New Mutants new poster is creepy
- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. gets galactic in the future
- Black Lightning has an origin trailer up online
- The Defenders may stay at Netflix. IP sharing or redo?
- Is Bryan Singer done directing X-Men films?
- Alice Eve cast in Iron Fist season 2
- M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass is done with principal photography
- Creator Spotlight: Jason Inman & Ashley V Robinson’s ‘Jupiter Jet’
- Twitter Questions