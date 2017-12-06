Heroes: After “Franken-League”, What Can DC Do to Fix Their Cinematic Universe?

0

On this 202nd episode of Heroes (December 6, 2017), Jon Schnepp is joined by Amy Dallen and Jason Inman to bring you the latest news from the world of Heroes and Villain and answer your Twitter questions which include:

Disney/Fox deal gets closer to reality

What can DC do to fix their cinematic universe after “Franken-League”?

Minor Mutations:

Creator Spotlight: Jason Inman & Ashley V Robinson’s ‘Jupiter Jet’