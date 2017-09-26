Facebook Messenger

Heroes: DC vs. Marvel Part 3: The 1980s

by      September 26, 2017

0

On today’s Heroes episode (September 26, 2017), Jon Schnepp is joined by Robert Meyer Burnett and Amy Dallen for Part 3 of their exploration of Marvel vs DC in TV and Film thru the decades, Today, they explore the 1980s:

  • DC: MOVIES
    1980 – Superman II
    1982 – Swamp Thing
    1983 – Superman III
    1984 – Supergirl
    1987 – Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
    1989 – The Return of Swamp Thing
    1989 – Tim Burton’s Batman
  • DC: TELEVISION
    1988-1992 - Superboy – Syndication 4 seasons
  • DC Animated
    1980-1983 – Super Friends Hanna Barbera ABC
    1981-1982- The Kid Super Power Hour with Shazam! – Filmation NBC
    1984 – Super Friends: The Legendary Super Powers Show – Hanna Barbera ABC
    1985 – The Super Powers Team: Galactic Guardians – Hanna Barbera ABC
    1988 – Superman Ruby-Spears CBS
  • Marvel Live Action:
    1986 – Howard The Duck – Universal Pictures / Lucasfilm
    1989 – The Punisher – New World Pictures – Dolph Lundgren
  • Marvel: Animated
    1980-1982 – Spider-Man – Marvel Productions (Animated) – Syndicated
    1981-1983 – Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends – Marvel Productions (Animated) NBC
    1982-1983 – The Incredible Hulk – Marvel Productions (Animated) NBC
