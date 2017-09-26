Heroes: DC vs. Marvel Part 3: The 1980s

On today’s Heroes episode (September 26, 2017), Jon Schnepp is joined by Robert Meyer Burnett and Amy Dallen for Part 3 of their exploration of Marvel vs DC in TV and Film thru the decades, Today, they explore the 1980s:
- DC: MOVIES
1980 – Superman II
1982 – Swamp Thing
1983 – Superman III
1984 – Supergirl
1987 – Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
1989 – The Return of Swamp Thing
1989 – Tim Burton’s Batman
- DC: TELEVISION
1988-1992 - Superboy – Syndication 4 seasons
- DC Animated
1980-1983 – Super Friends Hanna Barbera ABC
1981-1982- The Kid Super Power Hour with Shazam! – Filmation NBC
1984 – Super Friends: The Legendary Super Powers Show – Hanna Barbera ABC
1985 – The Super Powers Team: Galactic Guardians – Hanna Barbera ABC
1988 – Superman Ruby-Spears CBS
- Marvel Live Action:
1986 – Howard The Duck – Universal Pictures / Lucasfilm
1989 – The Punisher – New World Pictures – Dolph Lundgren
- Marvel: Animated
1980-1982 – Spider-Man – Marvel Productions (Animated) – Syndicated
1981-1983 – Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends – Marvel Productions (Animated) NBC
1982-1983 – The Incredible Hulk – Marvel Productions (Animated) NBC