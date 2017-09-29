Facebook Messenger

Heroes: DC vs Marvel Part 4: The 1990s

by      September 29, 2017

Welcome to the 175th episode of Collider Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett. The panel picks up with the next installment of their Marvel vs DC thru the decades in Film, TV and Animation and explore the 1990’s:

  • DC Animated series
    1990-1991 – Swamp Thing
    1992-1995 – Batman the Animated Series
    1995-1997 – The Superman Batman Adventures
    1996-2000 – Superman The Animated series
    1997-1999 – The New Batman Adventures
    1997-2000 – The New Batman Superman Adventures
    1999-2001 – Batman Beyond
  • DC Animated Films
    1996 – Superman: The Last Son of Krypton
    1997 – Batman Superman Movie: Worlds Finest
    1998 – Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero (Animated)
    1999 – Batman Beyond
  • DC TV Series
    1990-91 – Swamp Thing – USA
    1990-91 – The Flash – CBS – John Wesley Shipp
    1992 – Human Target – ABC – 7 episodes
    1993-1997 – Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman – 4 Seasons
    1997 – Justice League of America – never aired Pilot
  • DC: Films
    1992 – Batman Returns – Warner Bros
    1993 – Batman Mask of the Phantasm (Animated)
    1995 – Batman Forever
    1997 – Batman & Robin
    1997 – Steel
  • Marvel: Films
    1990 – Captain America – 21st Century Film Corporation
    1994 – Fantastic Four – Constantin Film – unreleased
    1998 – Blade – New Line Cinema
  • Marvel: TV Series
    1990 – The Death of the Incredible Hulk – New World Television
    1998 – Generation X – New World Television
    1998 – Nick Fury Agent of Shield – 20th Century Fox Television – David Hasselhoff
  • Marvel: Animated
    1992-1997 – X-Men – Marvels Animation/Saban – Fox Kids
    1994-1996 – Fantastic Four – New World Animation – syndicated
    1994-1996 – Iron Man- New World Animation – syndicated
    1994-1998 – Spider-Man – Marvels Animation/Saban – Fox Kids
    1996-1997 – The Incredible Hulk – New World Animation – UPN kids
    1998 – Silver Surfer – Marvels Animation/Saban – Fox Kids
blade-wesley-snipes

Image via New Line Cinema

