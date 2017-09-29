Heroes: DC vs Marvel Part 4: The 1990s

Welcome to the 175th episode of Collider Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett. The panel picks up with the next installment of their Marvel vs DC thru the decades in Film, TV and Animation and explore the 1990’s:
- DC Animated series
1990-1991 – Swamp Thing
1992-1995 – Batman the Animated Series
1995-1997 – The Superman Batman Adventures
1996-2000 – Superman The Animated series
1997-1999 – The New Batman Adventures
1997-2000 – The New Batman Superman Adventures
1999-2001 – Batman Beyond
- DC Animated Films
1996 – Superman: The Last Son of Krypton
1997 – Batman Superman Movie: Worlds Finest
1998 – Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero (Animated)
1999 – Batman Beyond
- DC TV Series
1990-91 – Swamp Thing – USA
1990-91 – The Flash – CBS – John Wesley Shipp
1992 – Human Target – ABC – 7 episodes
1993-1997 – Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman – 4 Seasons
1997 – Justice League of America – never aired Pilot
- DC: Films
1992 – Batman Returns – Warner Bros
1993 – Batman Mask of the Phantasm (Animated)
1995 – Batman Forever
1997 – Batman & Robin
1997 – Steel
- Marvel: Films
1990 – Captain America – 21st Century Film Corporation
1994 – Fantastic Four – Constantin Film – unreleased
1998 – Blade – New Line Cinema
- Marvel: TV Series
1990 – The Death of the Incredible Hulk – New World Television
1998 – Generation X – New World Television
1998 – Nick Fury Agent of Shield – 20th Century Fox Television – David Hasselhoff
- Marvel: Animated
1992-1997 – X-Men – Marvels Animation/Saban – Fox Kids
1994-1996 – Fantastic Four – New World Animation – syndicated
1994-1996 – Iron Man- New World Animation – syndicated
1994-1998 – Spider-Man – Marvels Animation/Saban – Fox Kids
1996-1997 – The Incredible Hulk – New World Animation – UPN kids
1998 – Silver Surfer – Marvels Animation/Saban – Fox Kids