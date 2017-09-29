Heroes: DC vs Marvel Part 4: The 1990s

0

Welcome to the 175th episode of Collider Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett. The panel picks up with the next installment of their Marvel vs DC thru the decades in Film, TV and Animation and explore the 1990’s:

DC Animated series

1990-1991 – Swamp Thing

1992-1995 – Batman the Animated Series

1995-1997 – The Superman Batman Adventures

1996-2000 – Superman The Animated series

1997-1999 – The New Batman Adventures

1997-2000 – The New Batman Superman Adventures

1999-2001 – Batman Beyond

1996 – Superman: The Last Son of Krypton

1997 – Batman Superman Movie: Worlds Finest

1998 – Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero (Animated)

1999 – Batman Beyond

1990-91 – Swamp Thing – USA

1990-91 – The Flash – CBS – John Wesley Shipp

1992 – Human Target – ABC – 7 episodes

1993-1997 – Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman – 4 Seasons

1997 – Justice League of America – never aired Pilot

1992 – Batman Returns – Warner Bros

1993 – Batman Mask of the Phantasm (Animated)

1995 – Batman Forever

1997 – Batman & Robin

1997 – Steel