Heroes: Will DC and Marvel Ever Do A Team-Up Movie?

On this 253rd episode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp, John Rocha, and Dorian Parks answer the following Twitter questions:
- The panel discusses who their favorite comic book writer is that’s currently working in the comic book sphere.
- The panel offers an update on the feature film adaptation of the comic book series The Sword.
- There are many possibilities if Marvel and the DCEU ever decided to team up to do a movie. The panel debates if this will happen in the future and speculates on what which heroes from both of these companies they’d love to see team up.
- Mysterio is reported to be be the villain in the MCU sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming. Will we see the Reality Stone play a part in his mind bending illusions?
- If Marvel gets the rights to the X-Men, the panel offers up their thoughts on who they’d like to see be the first villain in this reboot or continuation.
- The panel attempts to clear up the Etri, Thanos, Infinity Gauntlet timeline going back to the credits scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron.
- There have been numerous characters and teams in the Image comics universe since its inception. The panel speculates on what team or character they’d like to see get live-action treatment.
- The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailer was very well received so the panel evaluate if there is a market for a Spider-Gwen movie.
- There have been rumors for quite some time that Plastic Man could show up in the DCEU. The panel gives their thoughts on who should play the iconic hero.
- The panel lists the comic book tropes and contrivances that they think would not transfer smoothly or effectively to film.
- Every panelist reveals which superhero or superheroes influenced them the most during their formative years.
- An R-rated Netflix Blade series with a good budget has been talked about for the last few years. The panel speculates on the actual possibility of this happening.
- Robert Redford‘s Alexander Pierce may appear in Captain Marvel. The panel speculates what role he might play in the film and if they will use the de-aging technology.
- Are superhero comic books the modern version of Greek mythology?