Warner Bros. Dates Two Mystery DC Movies for 2020, but Which Ones?



Hollywood is gearing up for the annual Comic-Con marketing bonanza and if there’s one studio you can always count on to go big, it’s Warner Bros. In addition to bringing out Steven Spielberg‘s Ready Player One and Denis Villeneuve‘s Blade Runner 2049, the studio is of course delivering some DCEU updates. The press release promises “stars Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher talking all things Justice League, as well as an early look at director James Wan’s Aquaman.”

Ahead of their Hall panel this Saturday, Warner Bros. has set two new release dates for Untitled DC Films on February 14 and June 5, 2020, as well as an Untitled DC Animation Film for June 1, 2018. Naturally, the question now is which films they just dated. More than likely, the timing of the announcement isn’t coincidental and we’ll find out at SDCC, but for now let’s speculate wildly.

The most likely contenders are Wonder Woman 2 and The Batman. After the success of Wonder Woman, which continues to break records six weeks after the release and is on track to soon surpass Guardians of the Galaxy 2 as the highest grossing movie of the summer, the Amazonian warrior princess has no doubt become top priority over at DC. Most folks are expecting Warner Bros. to officially announce the sequel at SDCC, and hopefully that director Patty Jenkins will be returning to helm it. As for The Batman, the caped crusader is a flagship hero for the DC universe and with the excellent War for the Planet of the Apes now in theaters, director Matt Reeves is finally in a position to focus on the Batman stand alone film.

Warner Bros. also has plenty of other DC films that could take one of those spots. Suicide Squad 2 is narrowing in on a director, with The Shallows helmer Jaume Collet-Serra emerging as the most recent frontrunner for the gig. Suicide Squad director David Ayer is set to return to the DCEU for Gotham City Sirens, and their troubled solo film for The Flash has also been closing in on a new director after getting a page-one rewrite from King Arthur scribe Joby Harold.

As always, we’ll be all over Comic-Con coverage so stay tuned through the weekend for updates.