Heroes: DC Movie and TV News Explosion; Interview With the ‘Marvel’s Runaways’ Ryan Sands

by      August 8, 2018

On episode #265 of Heroes, Coy Jandreau, Amy Dallen, and special guest Ryan Sands discuss the following:

  • The Wrap is reporting that Black Mask will be the villain in DC’s upcoming Birds of Prey feature film.
  • Deadline reports that a Supergirl movie is in development for WB with writer Oren Uziel working on the script.
  • Matt Reeves revealed at the 2018 TCAs that he is close to finishing the script for The Batman and that it is not based on Batman: Year One. He also revealed that Ben Affleck “is still involved” in the project.
  • WB announced that Ruby Rose has been cast as the lead in the new Batwoman TV series for the CW.
  • THR released an article detailing what we can expect in Season 2 of both Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger and Marvel’s Runaways.
  • Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed during a Q2 earnings call that Daredevil Season 3 will premiere on Netflix this fall.
  • Deadline reports that Legendary has won the feature film rights to the graphic novel Prince of Cats and will be developing it as a star vehicle for Lakeith Stanfield.
  • Black Panther crossed $700 million dollars at the domestic box office making it the third movie to ever accomplish that feat.
  • Collider’s Jeff Sneider reports that Sony is developing a Kraven the Hunter feature film and has assigned The Equalizer screenwriter Richard Wenk to develop the script.
  • In an interview with Deadline, FX CEO Jon Landgraf revealed that Donald Glover and Stephen Glover‘s Deadpool animated series was killed by Marvel and not the network.
  • The panel offers their thoughts on the new Venom trailer from Sony starring Tom Hardy, Riz Ahmed, and Michelle Williams.
  • Deadline reports that Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment has optioned Zack Kaplan’s Top Cow comic Eclipse for series development.
  • Return of Wolverine #1 will showcase Wolverine’s new “hot claws” and explore his return to the land of the living.
  • Twitter Questions
