Heroes: DC Movie and TV News Explosion; Interview With the ‘Marvel’s Runaways’ Ryan Sands

- The Wrap is reporting that Black Mask will be the villain in DC’s upcoming Birds of Prey feature film.
- Deadline reports that a Supergirl movie is in development for WB with writer Oren Uziel working on the script.
- Matt Reeves revealed at the 2018 TCAs that he is close to finishing the script for The Batman and that it is not based on Batman: Year One. He also revealed that Ben Affleck “is still involved” in the project.
- WB announced that Ruby Rose has been cast as the lead in the new Batwoman TV series for the CW.
- The panel interviews special guest Ryan Sands from Marvel’s Runaways.
- THR released an article detailing what we can expect in Season 2 of both Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger and Marvel’s Runaways.
- Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed during a Q2 earnings call that Daredevil Season 3 will premiere on Netflix this fall.
- Deadline reports that Legendary has won the feature film rights to the graphic novel Prince of Cats and will be developing it as a star vehicle for Lakeith Stanfield.
- Black Panther crossed $700 million dollars at the domestic box office making it the third movie to ever accomplish that feat.
- FX released some new details about their Y: The Last Man project.
- Collider’s Jeff Sneider reports that Sony is developing a Kraven the Hunter feature film and has assigned The Equalizer screenwriter Richard Wenk to develop the script.
- In an interview with Deadline, FX CEO Jon Landgraf revealed that Donald Glover and Stephen Glover‘s Deadpool animated series was killed by Marvel and not the network.
- The panel offers their thoughts on the new Venom trailer from Sony starring Tom Hardy, Riz Ahmed, and Michelle Williams.
- Deadline reports that Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment has optioned Zack Kaplan’s Top Cow comic Eclipse for series development.
- Return of Wolverine #1 will showcase Wolverine’s new “hot claws” and explore his return to the land of the living.
