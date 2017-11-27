How Warner Bros. Can Save the DCEU

0

On its opening weekend, Justice League, the big crossover event that supposed to be Warner Bros.’ answer to The Avengers, opened to just $94 million. That was well beneath predictions of $110 million and the lowest opening weekend of any DCEU movie. Although Warner Bros. has future superhero movies on tap—specifically Aquaman, Wonder Woman 2, and Shazam!, the fate of their cinematic universe is somewhat up in the air. They have lots of superhero films in the various stages of development like Batgirl, Suicide Squad 2, a Joker origin movie, and more, but no real clear vision of what comes next.

If I may offer a humble suggestion, I think that Warner Bros. has to do three things to right the ship going forward.