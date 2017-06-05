DC Extended Universe Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

0

Last weekend saw the release of Wonder Woman, which brings the total of films in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) to four. While that may seem like too few to rank, keep in mind that if Warner Bros. keeps on pace with production, that number will quickly grow. We’ve got Justice League coming in November, Aquaman in December 2018, and I wouldn’t be surprised if at least two DC superhero movies end up slated for 2019.

The DCEU has had a rough start, but keep in mind that the MCU didn’t have a smooth liftoff. Iron Man was fantastic, but then they had to figure out The Incredible Hulk and Iron Man 2. The DCEU has generated its fair share of controversy, but to its credit, it’s also trying to find its own path, keeping the formula of superhero crossovers, but with a tone that’s separate from Marvel. It hasn’t been easy, and I don’t think we’re quite done with the growing pains, but it’s fascinating to see how Warner Bros. is attempting to get their superhero movies flying.

We’ll continue to update this list as more DCEU movies are released, but for the time being, here’s how they rank from worst to best.