First Look at Hawk & Dove from DC Superhero Series ‘Titans’

A couple weeks ago, we got our first look at Brenton Thwaites as Robin in DC’s upcoming superhero series Titans from Arrow and The Flash co-creator Greg Berlanti alongside Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schechter. Today, we’ve got the first image of superhero duo Hawk/Hank Hall (Alan Ritchson) and Dove/Dawn Granger (Minka Kelly). Like the Robin costume, these outfits were designed by Laura Jean Shannon, whose credits include Black Lightning, Iron Man and The Jungle Book. And the costumes look…fine?

The hard thing to judge with superhero costumes, is that it’s hard to see how they move, but going solely by this still, I appreciate that Shannon is trying to find the bridge between something realistic and something that is definitely in line with the comic books, which is a challenge when you consider that Hawk & Dove have a couple of the more colorful outfits out there.

For those who are unfamiliar with the characters, they were originally introduced as brothers Hank and Don Hall, but Dawn took up the mantle of Dove upon Don’s death. The idea behind the two, as you can probably guess from their names, is that they have different attitudes towards conflict with Hawk being more aggressive and Dove looking for a more peaceful resolution. They’ve also got super strength, agility, and all that good stuff. What makes them unique is their relationship.

Check out the image below. Titans premieres in 2018 on Warner Bros’ upcoming streaming service and also stars Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven, and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy.