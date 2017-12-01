New Image for DC’s ‘Titans’ Reveals Brenton Thwaites as the Live-Action Robin

0

Warner Bros. has revealed the first look at Brenton Thwaites as the live-action Dick Grayson, aka Robin, in the upcoming DC superhero series Titans and he looks legit. Robin’s new super suit comes from costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, whose career ranges from Elf to Requiem for a Dream, and who has plenty of experience with designing superheroes after Iron Man, Black Lightning, and Blade: Trinity. They’re clearly going for the classic, iconic Robin look with the new costume, from the logo to the weaponry.

The new live-action DC superhero series comes from the team behind The CW’s hit lineup of DC universe programming, including Arrow and The Flash. Titans hails from Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Executive produced by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, the series stars Pirates of the Carribean: Dead Men Tell No Tales star Brenton Thwaites as Batman’s signature sidekick as he strikes out on his own to lead a fearless band of young heroes, including Starfire (Anna Diop), Raven (Teagan Croft), and Beast Boy (Ryan Potter). Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly are also set to appear as the vigilante duo Hawk and Dove.

Titans is scheduled to debut in 2018 on DC and Warner Bros. new digital streaming service. Check out the new image below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Titans