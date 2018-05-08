Heroes: The Streaming DC Universe Finally Arrives With a Landing Page on the DC Website

On this 242nd episode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp, Amy Dallen, Robert Meyer Burnett, and Claire Lim discuss the following:
- The panel discusses the streaming DC Universe getting an official landing page on the DC Comics website and a live-action Swamp Thing series being announced for the service.
- That Hashtag Show is reporting that Jamie Foxx has been offered the lead role in Spawn, the remake that Todd McFarlane is directing.
- Variety’s Justin Kroll revealed on Twitter that Marvel has met with over 65 directors for the upcoming Black Widow movie.
- Warner Bros. Animation released a trailer for Teen Titans Go! To the Movies with Nicolas Cage voicing the role of Superman.
- Some Captain Marvel behind the scenes photos were released showing Brie Larson fighting on top of a train in LA.
- In an interview with EW, Ryan Reynolds says that a Deadpool 3 would be tough because “you’ve got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences”.
- The Joker finally arrives on Gotham. The panel reacts to the reveal.
- In an interview with EW, Simon Kinberg says that the script for Gambit is ready and is still deciding on who will be in the X-Force film.
- In an interview with Josh Horowitz‘s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Joe Russo talks about the soul stone scene and what it means for Thanos and Gamora.
- In an interview with Variety, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo hint at their excitement in possibly bringing the X-men and The Fantastic Four to the MCU.
- Netflix releases a new trailer for Luke Cage Season 2.
- Twitter Questions