Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Heroes: The Streaming DC Universe Finally Arrives With a Landing Page on the DC Website

by      May 8, 2018

0

On this 242nd episode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp, Amy Dallen, Robert Meyer Burnett, and Claire Lim discuss the following:

  • The panel discusses the streaming DC Universe getting an official landing page on the DC Comics website and a live-action Swamp Thing series being announced for the service.
  • That Hashtag Show is reporting that Jamie Foxx has been offered the lead role in Spawn, the remake that Todd McFarlane is directing.
  • Variety’s Justin Kroll revealed on Twitter that Marvel has met with over 65 directors for the upcoming Black Widow movie.
  • Some Captain Marvel behind the scenes photos were released showing Brie Larson fighting on top of a train in LA.
  • In an interview with EW, Ryan Reynolds says that a Deadpool 3 would be tough because “you’ve got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences”.
  • The Joker finally arrives on Gotham. The panel reacts to the reveal.
  • In an interview with EW, Simon Kinberg says that the script for Gambit is ready and is still deciding on who will be in the X-Force film.
  • In an interview with Josh Horowitz‘s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Joe Russo talks about the soul stone scene and what it means for Thanos and Gamora.
  • In an interview with Variety, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo hint at their excitement in possibly bringing the X-men and The Fantastic Four to the MCU.
  • Netflix releases a new trailer for Luke Cage Season 2.
  • Twitter Questions
Image via Marvel

Image via Marvel

Related Content
Previous Article
Director Ben Falcone on 'Life of the Party', Melissa McCarthy, and Why…
Next Article
Ryan Coogler Reveals Killmonger’s Backstory in Exclusive ‘Black Panther’ Commentary Clip
Tags

Latest News