DC Universe Announces Launch Date, Reveals New ‘Titans’ Images

0

Welcome to another round of news about DC’s upcoming streaming service, DC Universe, I believe we should start with a nice, angsty “fuck Batman.” Thank you. Recently, the comic book company revealed that the digital subscription service will launch on September 15—Batman Day, funny enough—and dropped a few new looks at Titans and Young Justice: Outsiders in the process.

The new Titans images aren’t going to do much to comfort anyone who might’ve been dismayed by that first trailer. I don’t want to pile on to the poor DC street misfits—and I do genuinely love these characters—but these portraits appear to have been run through the spooky skeleton Snapchat filter that pops up whenever a new studio horror movie is in theaters. This show looks like the Dark Knight‘s gritty ethos turned so far to 11 it becomes less “grounded” and more “I’m mad that my mom grounded me.”

Young Justice: Outsiders, the third season of the much-missed animated series, looks dope, though. Pin all your DC hopes and dreams on Young Justice: Outsiders. The brief clip sees Nightwing infiltrating a metahuman laboratory run by the villain Bedlam with an in-ear assist from Oracle, a.k.a Barbara Gordon.

DC also announced DC Daily for the streaming service, an everyday news show focusing on all things DC Comics. Geeking Out co-host Tiffany Smith will serve as news anchor, and the show will feature a rotating panel of guests and regulars including Arrow‘s John Barrowman, Freaks and Geeks star Samm Levine, Harley Quinn Smith (Yoga Hosers), and comic book writer Sam Humphries.

Check out the Young Justice: Outsiders clip and Titans images below, and get ready for the imminent arrival of DC Universe on September 15. Let us know what you think of the streaming service’s future—and those Titans photos—and, as always, Fuck Batman.