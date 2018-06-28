DC Universe Streaming Service Details Revealed; Will Include ‘Batman: The Animated Series’

0

DC Entertainment has finally unveiled some extensive details about its upcoming DC Universe streaming service. It was announced today that the subscription service will be open to beta access in August, with the full launch happening in the fall. This is DC’s attempt at creating its own insular Netflix or CBS All Access-type service, and indeed this fall the original live-action series Titans—which features a young Robin, among others—will debut, followed by Doom Patrol and Swamp Thing in 2019 alongside the animated series Harley Quinn and Young Justice.

But that’s not all! It was announced today that the DC Universe streaming service will play host to plenty of library titles, including all four original Superman movies starring Christopher Reeve, the original Wonder Woman series, and the coup de gras: Batman: The Animated Series. Yes indeed, the iconic Batman animated show will be available to stream in its entirety on the DC Universe streaming service, which is a major reason to sign up.

The service will also host the animated feature films Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, Green Lantern: First Flight, and Wonder Woman, and will no doubt add plenty of animated feature titles under the DC arm in the future. You’ll also be able to check out a rotating library of comics via the DC Universe app, with Action Comics No. 1, Detective Comics No. 27, Geoff Johns and Jim Lee’s Justice League, Scott Snyder’s Swamp Thing, and Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner’s Harley Quinn serving as initial comic offerings.

No doubt more will be announced soon, and it’ll be interesting to see what other original series DC Entertainment deems streaming worthy versus creating content for The CW, where its most popular shows now live. That’s been a lucrative deal for Warner Bros. TV thus far, but if the DC Universe streaming service takes off, we could see attention focused to this proprietary product.

A price point has not yet been revealed, but you can head to the official website to sign up for beta access.