DC Universe: First Episodes of ‘Titans’, ‘Doom Patrol’ Available Free for One Week

If you’ve been on the fence about getting a subscription for the DC Universe streaming service, this weekend is your chance to preview the three original series offered for free. It was announced today that the first episodes of the DC Universe exclusive original series Titans, Doom Patrol, and Young Justice: Outsiders will all be available to watch for free for an entire week without a subscription. That way you can see if these shows really might be for you before springing for the $7.99 a month subscription. The three episodes will be available from late Friday, March 15th through Friday, March 29th, and you can watch them either at dcuniverse.com or on the app.

Fan response to Titans in particular has been fairly positive, as that show brought to life a gritty, R-rated version of the Teen Titans characters with Brenton Thwaites’ Robin at the center. It even included a Batman cameo towards the end, and set up a major comics character for Season 2: Superboy.

But it’s tough to suss out if this one-week engagement is simply to hype up the shows, or if subscriber numbers for the DC Universe are lower than expected, and thus this offering is meant to boost numbers. Regardless, if fans like what they see and opt in for a subscription, power to them.

In addition to the three existing series, upcoming shows for DC Universe include the James Wan-produced Swamp Thing and the spinoff Stargirl, as well as the animated Harley Quinn series and a Superman prequel series called Metropolis.

For those of you who are already subscribers, how are you liking DC Universe’s original content thus far? Sound off in the comments below.