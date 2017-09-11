Exclusive: First ‘Dead Ant’ Trailer Transforms a Bad Trip into a B-Movie Creature Feature

0

Today, we’re happy to debut an exclusive trailer for the upcoming creature feature Dead Ant. With a classic B-movie vibe and all the requisite killer creatures, Dead Ant follows a “one-hit-wonder” glam rock band looking for a comeback at a desert music festival. When they make a peyote pit stop in Joshua Tree, the rockers trip balls and party hard until they’re besieged by giant killer ants. I love a good goofy monster movie that knows not to take itself too seriously, and Dead Ant looks deliciously silly and self-aware. It also has a pretty eclectic cast lined up.

Written and directed by Ron Carlson (All American Christmas Carol), Dead Ant stars Tom Arnold (True Lies), Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings), Jake Busey (Ray Donovan), Rhys Coiro (Texas Rising), Leisha Hailey (The L Word), Cameron Richardson (Harper’s Island), and Danny Woodburn (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). The film is slated to make its world premiere at Screamfest next month. Billed as the “largest and longest running horror film festival, Screamfest celebrates its 17th year in 2017 and will take place from October 10-19 at the TCL Chinese 6 Theaters in Hollywood. Watch our exclusive Dead Ant trailer debut below and for more on Screamfest, check out the festival lineup.

Here’s the official synopsis for Dead Ant: