Exclusive ‘Dead Shack’ Clip Teases Shudder’s New Horror Comedy

If you’re in the mood for a new horror comedy, hop over to Shudder today to check out their new exclusive title, Dead Shack. Directed by Peter Ricq, the film promises a mix of laughs and practical effects-fuelled bloodshed with the story of three teens staying in a remote cabin in the woods, where they have to protect their hard-partying parents from their dysfunctional neighbor and her undead family. We’re happy to offer an exclusive glimpse at Dead Shack with a new clip that sets the scene for the splattery comedy.

Dead Shack stars Lauren Holly, Lizzie Boys, Valerie Tian, Donavon Stinson, Matthew Nelson-Mahood, and June B. Wilde, and arrives exclusively on Shudder today. Watch our exclusive clip below.

Here’s the official logline for Dead Shack: