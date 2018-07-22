First ‘Deadly Class’ Trailer Reveals Syfy’s Punk Series from The Russo Brothers

0

Syfy has released the first official trailer for its upcoming series Deadly Class, a new adaptation of Rick Remender‘s Image Comics series of the same name. The show hails from executive producers Joe and Anthony Russo, who you may know as the directors of Avengers: Infinity War. Here, they help usher in a comics adaptation of a very different sort, as Deadly Class takes place in 1987 San Francisco and revolves around a homeless teen (Benjamin Wadsworth) who gets recruited to join a mysterious private school where the world’s top crime families send their priveleged offspring. The material taught here, as you can imagine, is quite different.

This trailer showcases a stylish and violent new world, thanks to director Lee Toland Krieger, who helmed the pilot. Krieger directed the feature film The Age of Adaline, but is now probably best known for establishing the gorgeous aesthetic of The CW’s Riverdale. He also directs the upcoming Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, but since Deadly Class is on Syfy and aimed at a bit of a different audience, it feels like he’s able to stretch in a more action-oriented realm, and it looks great.

Check out the first Deadly Class trailer below. The series also stars Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange, Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams), Lana Condor (X-Men: Apocalypse, Alita: Battle Angel), Maria Gabriela de Faria (Yo Soy Franky, Sitiados), Luke Tennie (Shock and Awe), Liam James (The Way Way Back, The Killing) and Michel Duval (Señora Acero, Queen of the South). Look for it on Syfy in 2019.