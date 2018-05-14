First Look at ‘Deadly Class’ Puts Anthony and Joe Russo’s TV Adaptation on Display

0

While Anthony and Joe Russo‘s Avengers: Infinity War is still dominating box offices, the Marvel Bros. are turning their attention to the small screen for a moment. Enter: Deadly Class, a new Syfy series arriving next year that adapts Rick Remender‘s Image Comics series of the same name. The Russos step in to introduce this series and its story to newcomers in the show’s very first trailer, which you can watch below.

Deadly Class stars Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange, Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams), Benjamin Wadsworth (Teen Wolf), Lana Condor (X-Men: Apocalypse, Alita: Battle Angel), Maria Gabriela de Faria (Yo Soy Franky, Sitiados), Luke Tennie (Shock and Awe), Liam James (The Way Way Back, The Killing) and Michel Duval (Señora Acero, Queen of the South). Look for it on Syfy next year!

Check out this tease for Syfy’s Deadly Class: