First Look at ‘Deadly Class’ Puts Anthony and Joe Russo’s TV Adaptation on Display

While Anthony and Joe Russo‘s Avengers: Infinity War is still dominating box offices, the Marvel Bros. are turning their attention to the small screen for a moment. Enter: Deadly Class, a new Syfy series arriving next year that adapts Rick Remender‘s Image Comics series of the same name. The Russos step in to introduce this series and its story to newcomers in the show’s very first trailer, which you can watch below.
Deadly Class stars Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange, Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams), Benjamin Wadsworth (Teen Wolf), Lana Condor (X-Men: Apocalypse, Alita: Battle Angel), Maria Gabriela de Faria (Yo Soy Franky, Sitiados), Luke Tennie (Shock and Awe), Liam James (The Way Way Back, The Killing) and Michel Duval (Señora Acero, Queen of the South). Look for it on Syfy next year!
Check out this tease for Syfy’s Deadly Class:
Set in a dark, comic book world against the backdrop of late 80s counter culture, DEADLY CLASS follows a homeless teen recruited into a storied elite private school where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital. Based on the best-selling 2014 Image Comics graphic novel, DEADLY CLASS is a coming of age journey full of ancient mystery and teen angst.
From Sony Pictures Television and Universal Cable Productions, DEADLY CLASS was adapted for television by Rick Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott, who will serve as executive producers alongside Joe Russo (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain America: Civil War”), Anthony Russo (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain America: Civil War”) and Mike Larocca (“Spy”). Adam Targum (“Banshee”) from Chipmunk Hill also served as executive producer on the pilot, along with Lee Toland Krieger (“The Age of Adaline”), who also directed.