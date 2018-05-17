‘Deadpool 2’: The Amazing Post-Credits Scene, Explained

0

Spoilers ahead for Deadpool 2.

The post-credits scene for Deadpool 2 is sort of the perfect encapsulation of the Deadpool franchise thus far. It takes everything serious, chucks it out the window, and proceeds to poke fun at anything and everything. And hey, if you introduce the concept of time travel into a Deadpool movie, what do you expect to happen in the Deadpool 2 after credits scene?

In the movie proper, we’re told that Cable’s time-travel device only allows him two trips, one to reach our present and one to return home. He decides to sacrifice his return trip home in order to save Deadpool, which in turn stops Russell from going bad and murdering Cable’s family in the future. Cable decides it’s better for him to stick around in our time anyway and see if he can make a better future for his family.

Cut to the post credits scene and Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio have repaired the time travel device so that it gives the user infinite jumps through time. Deadpool takes it and proceeds to right past wrongs. He saves Vanessa; he goes back to X-Men Origins: Wolverine and kills Weapon XI by pumping him full of bullets; he saves Peter; and he shoots Ryan Reynolds in the head before he can agree to do the Green Lantern movie.

The Vanessa thing you kind of have to take as a joke otherwise the rest of the movie makes no sense. If Vanessa doesn’t die, then Deadpool doesn’t go on his journey that leads him to becoming a better person and caring for other people. Undoing Vanessa’s death undoes the movie (I’m not saying fridge-ing Vanessa was a good idea, and I think it’s kind of weak that the movie doesn’t mock a tired trope, but nevertheless it’s the inciting event), so I would expect her to remain dead.

Her death also falls in line with the other time travel events. X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Green Lantern still exist no matter how badly Deadpool/Ryan Reynolds would wish otherwise. Vanessa is still dead even though Wade Wilson would go back in time and save her if he could. Don’t expect the post-credits scene to have an actual impact on the plot of X-Force and/or Deadpool 3. And as for Peter, well, I’m pretty sure audiences wouldn’t mind if future films cheated a bit and brought back sugarbear.

