Heroes: ‘Deadpool’ Creator Rob Liefeld Talks ‘Deadpool 2’, Cable, and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

On this episode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp, Markeia McCarty, Coy Jandreau, and special guest, Rob Liefeld discuss the following:
- The panel discusses if Marvel will introduce both The Fantastic Four and the X-Men in Phase 4? What if Comcast blocks the Disney merger? What else might be coming?
- Jon Schnepp interviews special guest Rob Liefeld to get his thoughts about Deadpool 2, Deadpool’s successful transition from the page to the screen, and the Netflix deal he recently signed.
- On Josh Horowitz‘s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Joe Russo reveals that the slow motion running toward the camera hero shot from the Avengers: Infinity War trailer was shot exclusively for the trailer only.
- Fox releases a new Deadpool 2 poster that teases “From the studio that killed Wolverine”.
- Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts posted a picture of some Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis games to his Instagram that all include Gambit as a playable character. The panel debates if he will be named the next director on the Gambit film.
- Zack Snyder posted a photo of Henry Cavill in the Christopher Reeve Superman outfit from the 1978 Superman film to convince Warner Bros. that Cavill was the right choice to play Superman.
- James Gunn takes to Twitter to translate Groot’s last line in Avengers: Infinity War and breaks the panel’s collective heart.