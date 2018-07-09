‘Deadpool 2’ Blu-ray Details Reveal an Extended Cut with 15 Minutes of New Footage

0

20th Century Fox home entertainment has released the Deadpool 2 Blu-ray and Digital HD details, and this thing is stacked. We learned this weekend that the R-rated superhero movie would officially be getting an unrated extended cut, which will debut at San Diego Comic-Con a week from Saturday, and indeed the Blu-ray release includes both the theatrical version of the film and the extended cut. The “Super Duper $@%!#& Cut” includes 15 minutes of new footage made up of deleted scenes, alternate jokes, and extended takes.

If it’s bonus features that really get you going, the Deadpool 2 Blu-ray has them in spades. The theatrical version of the film includes an audio commentary by Ryan Reynolds, director David Leitch, and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. There’s also a boatload of featurettes focusing on everything from Easter Eggs to stunts to Leitch’s directing style, as well as deleted and extended scenes and a gag reel.

No doubt this home video release is stacked with goodies, so keep your eye out. Deadpool 2 will be released on Digital HD on August 7th and 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 21st. Check out the full list of bonus features below, and look out for more Deadpool 2 content from the film’s Comic-Con panel next weekend.

4K Bonus Features

Audio Commentary by Ryan Reynolds, David Leitch, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Theatrical Version Only)

Blu-rayTM Bonus Features