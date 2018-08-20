‘Deadpool 2’ Blu-ray Clip Reveals How Supervillains Were Created and Kept “Secret”

0

Big fat spoilers ahead if you haven’t seen Deadpool 2.

The brilliantly titled Deadpool 2–or as the press release says, “The sequel to the first one! (That’s just lazy writing)”–is about to descend on home video. Even if you did see it in the theaters, the newly expanded Deadpool 2 Super Duper $@%!#& Cut gives you even more of everyone’s favorite red-spandexed superhero, now with 15 minutes of brand-new action and jokes lovingly inserted throughout. (“That’s a whole lotta D in a surprisingly small package!”, as the PR puts it.)

In the run-up to the premiere of Deadpool 2, there was much speculation (and plenty of on-location set visit reports, photos, and footage) about a certain Marvel supervillain who may have made an appearance in the film. A new clip from a featurette on the Blu-ray goes into detail about the secrecy surrounding not just one but two comic book villains and how the production created them. It’s a fun peek behind the curtain, plus you get commentary from writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, director David Leitch, and star (of multiple roles), Ryan Reynolds. Keep an eye out for more of our own coverage on the Deadpool 2 Blu-ray this week.

Check out the clip below (via Yahoo):

