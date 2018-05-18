Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Will 'Deadpool 2′ Be the Highest Grossing R-Rated Movie of All Time?

May 18, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Markeia McCarty, Coy Jandreau, and Lewis Tan discuss the following:

  • The panel discusses the record breaking Thursday night box office numbers for an R-rated movie for Deadpool 2.
  • Deadline is reporting that Steven Spielberg and Leonardo DiCaprio are in early talks to team up again on an epic biopic of Ulysses S. Grant for Lionsgate.
  • Dan Mazeau and Ryan Engle have been hired to work together and write Chris Pratt‘s Cowboy Ninja Viking. Michelle MacLaren is directing the action feature for Universal.
  • Deadpool 2 actor Lewis Tan joins the panel in studio to talk about the movie.
  • New Sorry to Bother You red-band trailer focuses on Lakeith Stanfield finding his best “white” voice.
  • Live Twitter Questions
