Early Box Office Tracking on ‘Deadpool 2’ Already Far Ahead of the First Film

Deadpool was one of the big box office stories of 2016. No one expected an R-rated superhero film to be such a massive hit (in February no less!) and instead the film opened to $132 million on its way to pulling in $783 million worldwide. It currently holds the record for an opening weekend for an R-rated film and is narrowly below The Passion of the Christ for highest-grossing R-rated film of all-time. While it’s unknown if it will take the title from The Passion, Deadpool 2 will almost certainly beat the first film when it comes to opening weekends.

According to THR, box office tracking for Deadpool 2 currently has the film set to make $150 million on its opening weekend. Keep in mind that the tracking is likely to only go up in the weeks ahead. Also, without spoiling anything, I personally don’t think Avengers: Infinity War is going to have the legs of something like Black Panther, so by the time Deadpool 2 rolls around in three weeks, people are going to be hungry to see Deadpool’s R-rated antics.

Although the plot of Deadpool 2 actually deals with Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) trying to protect a young boy (Julian Dennison) from the time-traveling Cable (Josh Brolin), here’s the “official” synopsis for the movie:

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Miami’s hottest bartender, while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

Deadpool 2 opens May 18th and also stars Morena Baccarin, Zazie Beetz, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jack Kesy.