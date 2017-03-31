‘Deadpool 2’ Director Reveals Why Brad Pitt Won’t Be Playing Cable

0

It’s kind of funny to think that a film that 20th Century Fox really didn’t want to make for years has spawned a sequel that’s garnering huge interest from fans and A-listers alike. Indeed, the $783 million box office of Deadpool has made Deadpool 2 a hot commodity, and as director David Leitch and his team have started casting the follow-up while continuing work on the script, a number of exciting names have popped up as possibilities to join the ensemble. Atlanta breakout Zazie Beets is filling the role of Domino, but the part of Cable is still in the midst of being cast, and as we exclusively reported last week, Brad Pitt at one point was very much in the mix.

At the time of our report, it was looking like Pitt probably wasn’t going to be taking on the role of Cable in Deadpool 2, but given the fluidity of the situation there was still a possibility he could eventually sign on. But at CinemaCon, Leitch confirmed to Comicbook.com that Pitt was absolutely in the mix, but unfortunately won’t be filling the role:

“We had a great meeting with Brad, he was incredibly interested in the property. Things didn’t work out schedule-wise. He’s a fan, and we love him, and I think he would’ve made an amazing Cable.”

As for who is still in the mix, Michael Shannon seems to be high on the list, and Leitch had nothing but high praise for the Man of Steel actor when speaking with JoBlo at the same event:

“You know, I think, Michael Shannon, that name speaks for itself, he’s an incredible actor and he can accomplish anything. Yeah, I’m passionate about him as an actor and, look, he would make an incredible Cable. If that happens, I would be through the roof that I get to work with another incredible actor. I can’t say that it’s going to happen, because we’re looking – the list is what the list is. But, yeah, I have nothing but great things to say about him and I’m a huge, huge fan.”

So who will be Cable? Probably not Brad Pitt, maybe Michael Shannon, or maybe even Russell Crowe? We’ll surely find out soon enough.