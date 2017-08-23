Movie Talk: ‘Deadpool 2′ Cable Images Tease Time-Travel Element

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday August 22nd, 2017) Mark Ellis, Clarke Wolfe, Jon Schnepp, Jeremy Jahns, Ashley Mova, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Deadpool 2 Cable images tease time-travel element
- Wonder Woman crosses $800 million to become highest grossing superhero origin story movie all time
- Opening this Week
- ‘Stranger Things’ Helmer Rebecca Thomas to Direct Sci-Fi ‘Intelligent Life’
- Hellboy casts Ed Skrein; reboot won’t have origin story; David Harbour compares it to Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions