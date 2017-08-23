Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: ‘Deadpool 2′ Cable Images Tease Time-Travel Element

August 23, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday August 22nd, 2017) Mark Ellis, Clarke Wolfe, Jon Schnepp, Jeremy Jahns, Ashley Mova, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Deadpool 2 Cable images tease time-travel element
  • Wonder Woman crosses $800 million to become highest grossing superhero origin story movie all time
  • Opening this Week
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
