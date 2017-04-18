Collider Heroes: Josh Brolin is Cable in ‘Deadpool 2′; James Gunn Will Return for ‘Guardians 3′

-
Welcome to the 105th Episode of Collider’s Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with guests Robert Meyer Burnett, John Campea and Jeremy Jahns. We bring you the latest news about the World of Heroes and Villains on this Tuesday April 18th, 2017:
- Josh Brolin as Cable in Deadpool 2
- James Gunn will return to direct and write Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 screening
- Watchmen getting a rated R animated film
- Michael McElhatton reveals role in Justice League
- Minor Mutations
- Twitter questions
- Sweaty question of the week