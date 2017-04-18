Facebook Messenger

Collider Heroes: Josh Brolin is Cable in 'Deadpool 2′; James Gunn Will Return for 'Guardians 3′

April 18, 2017

Welcome to the 105th Episode of Collider’s Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with guests Robert Meyer Burnett, John Campea and Jeremy Jahns. We bring you the latest news about the World of Heroes and Villains on this Tuesday April 18th, 2017:

  • Watchmen getting a rated R animated film
  • Minor Mutations
  • Twitter questions
  • Sweaty question of the week

