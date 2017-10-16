Josh Brolin Talks ‘Only the Brave’, How He Ended up Playing Cable and the ‘Deadpool 2’ Script

0

With director Joseph Kosinski’s Only the Brave opening in theaters this weekend, a few days ago I sat down with Josh Brolin for an exclusive video interview. He talked about being authentic to the real people portrayed in the film, not embellishing the dialogue or situations, why the studio was a little nervous when he posted a risqué picture on his Instagram, and more. In addition, with Brolin playing Thanos in the next two Avengers movies and Cable in Deadpool 2, we talked a little about both roles. He revealed his thoughts on the Deadpool 2 script and how he might be playing Cable a lot over the next two years. Finally, when names kept coming up about who might play Cable, Brolin was never on the list. His casting came out of left field. That’s because he was scheduled to play George Jones in Taylor Hackford’s George and Tammy, but the project got delayed and when his schedule opened up he was offered Cable. You can hear him explain how it all happened in the video above.

If you haven’t seen the Only the Brave trailers, the film is based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots who battled the Yarnell Hill wildfire, which blazed through Arizona in June 2013. Brolin plays the guy at the top, superintendent Eric Marsh, and Miles Teller plays his new recruit, Brendan McDonaugh. As the film unfolds, we watch as a group of local firefighters fight to become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the nation. It’s an extremely well made film that shows the determination and sacrifice of these brave men and women. Only the Brave also stars Jeff Bridges, James Badge Dale, Taylor Kitsch, and Jennifer Connelly.

Josh Brolin:

How they didn’t try and “Hollywoodize” the material. Talks about being authentic to the real people.

Why the studio got a little nervous with his Instagram posting.

Making sure they were being honest to the people and not embellishing the dialogue/story.

How did he manage to land both Cable and Thanos at the same time?

How Cable came about due to George and Tammy being delayed. He reveals Roger Deakins was going to shoot the film.

His thoughts on the Deadpool 2 script.

Is it weird to know he’s probably going to be playing Cable a lot over the next year or two?

Here’s the official synopsis for Only the Brave: