Movie Talk: Is Cable the Main Villain in ‘Deadpool 2’?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Deadline reports that F. Gary Gray is teaming up with Paramount and Hasbro to create a live action adaptation of MASK based on the 80s Kenner action figures and the animated series.
- The H Collective and Vin Diesel’s One Race Films announced that they have acquired rights from Revolution Studios to the xXx film franchise will begin shooting a xXX 4 film in December.
- During an interview on NBC’s Today with Megyn Kelly, Lynda Carter confirmed that she has been in talks with director Patty Jenkins about a role in Wonder Woman 2.
-
THR is reporting that Edgar Ramirez has signed on to play a villain in Jungle Cruise. He joins Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on the Jaume Collet-Sera directed film.
- Trailer Park: The panel gives their thoughts on the new Hereditary trailer from A24 starring Toni Collette, the final Deadpool 2 trailer from Fox starring Ryan Reynolds and a first The Equalizer 2 trailer from Sony and Columbia Pictures starring Denzel Washington.
- Universal Pictures unveiled the first movie poster for the Halloween reboot that has Jamie Lee Curtis returning to the horror franchise.
- Live Twitter Questions