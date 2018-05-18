‘Deadpool 2’: Be on the Lookout for These 3 Cameos

0

Spoilers ahead for Deadpool 2.

Deadpool 2 is a lot of fun, and part of the fun comes from the surprising cameos scattered throughout. You’ll probably spot one of them immediately (it’s meant to be seen) but the other two could end up sneaking right by you.

The biggest, and most obvious cameo is Brad Pitt as Vanisher. You briefly see the actor’s face when he gets electrocuted during X-Force’s ill-fated parachute drop. Speaking to Steve Weintraub, Ryan Reynolds said that it was always intended for Pitt’s role to be nothing more than a joke cameo, and it took him all of 7 minutes to film it:

I believe if you blink, you will miss a Brad Pitt cameo. Can you confirm that’s Brad, and how the hell did you get him for the movie? REYNOLDS: Well, I can confirm that that is Brad Pitt. I still don’t even know how we got him for the movie. I just wrote him a letter, and explained what it was we were doing. And the sort of premise behind it was how do we, what’s the most wasteful way to use the biggest movie star in the world? And it was through a character that is largely invisible and worthless throughout the movie. And then just having him show up for eight frames of footage. And I guess Brad found that funny, we all found that funny. And he said, yes. And the next thing you know he came and shot for about seven minutes. It took him longer to drink the coffee that he requested as payment. Right. REYNOLDS: Before shooting. And he’s just such a gentleman, and such a funny, charming human being. And parenthetical the biggest movie star on earth. And that was pretty exciting for all of us. Yeah, it’s fantastic. So there was never any talk about having more of an expanded role. It was always the smallest possible cameo you can imagine? REYNOLDS: Oh, yeah. That was the whole point of it, really.

There’s also another A-list star in the film, but you’re likely to miss his cameo. Speaking to Vulture, co-writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese revealed that Matt Damon is in the movie as a redneck we see on screen during Cable’s arrival in the present:

“You’ll have to put ‘spoiler alert’ on this,” said Wernick, “but that was Matt Damon as the redneck in the Cable introduction scene.” What? Yes, folks, it’s true — there’s a sequence early on that features history-traversing warrior Cable (Josh Brolin) arriving in our native time period and briefly accosting two rural gentlemen who are having a conversation about, er, bathroom personal-cleaning techniques. One of them is Minnie Driver’s ex-boyfriend. When Vulture expressed mild disbelief at this fact — he’s so heavily made-up that he’s virtually unrecognizable — Reese replied, “Nobody’s figured it out. Literally nobody’s figured it out. You’re not the only one. Not a single person has spotted him.”

Finally, you may notice that in the credits, Juggernaut is simply credited “as himself.” So who did they get to voice the villainous mutant? It turns out that Ryan Reynolds took the gig:

“It’s Ryan Reynolds,” Reese says. “They modulated his voice a little bit lower.”

I’m not sure why they didn’t reach out to Vinnie Jones, who played the character in X-Men: The Last Stand, but at least now we know who’s voicing the Juggernaut this time around.

For more on Deadpool 2, click on the links below.