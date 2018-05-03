First ‘Deadpool 2’ Clip Goes Heavy on the Double Entendres

0

Once you’re done watching the Deadpool 2 music video featuring Celine Dion, you can check out the first Deadpool 2 clip. The upcoming sequel follows Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) as he assembles a superpowered team to protect a kid (Julian Dennison) from Cable (Josh Brolin), a killer from the future.

In this clip, Domino (Zazie Beetz) hijacks a convoy to protect the kid, and naturally this leads to plenty of antics of Deadpool being ridiculous. The fact that just this brief clip has a few really good gags gives me hope for the larger picture. You can really see the benefit of Deadpool getting to bounce off other superpowered character in a story that has the freedom to be much bigger than your standard origin tale.

Check out the Deadpool 2 clip below and stick around to watch the full interview with Beetz on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Deadpool 2 opens May 15th and also stars Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jack Kesy.

Here’s the “official synopsis” for Deadpool 2:

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Miami’s hottest bartender, while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

