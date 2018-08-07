‘Deadpool 2’ Deleted Scene Has Wade Rubbing Off Around the X-Men

0

Deadpool 2 hits digital today, so 20th Century Fox has released a deleted scene from the movie. In the scene, Deadpool pretends at being a nice guy while he lives in the X-Mansion and tries to get his life back together. But Negasonic Teenage Warhead isn’t buying Deadpool’s act, and confronts him about his behavior. It leads to an amusing scene where Wade feigns politeness and civility while still being the wise-cracking jerk we all know and love. That being said, you can kind of see why it was cut because it doesn’t really move the plot forward, and with the theatrical cut already running at two hours, it’s a movie that didn’t need extraneous scenes like this one.

Check out the Deadpool 2 deleted scene below. The film hits 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 21st and stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jack Kesy.

Here’s the “official synopsis” for Deadpool 2:

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Miami’s hottest bartender, while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

And here’s a list of the special features on the 4K and Blu-ray: