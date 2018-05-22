David Leitch Says the ‘Deadpool 2’ Blu-ray Could Have 20 Minutes of Deleted Scenes

0

With Deadpool 2 now playing in theaters around the world, I recently landed an interview with director David Leitch to talk about one of the year’s most anticipated films. During the fun conversation, he talked about what he wants to include on the Blu-ray, how it could have up to 20 minutes of deleted scenes, how they decided on Cable’s backstory, the moment he realized people would love Peter, how the film changed during the test-screening process, how they decided on which X-Force characters to use in the sequel, and a lot more.

As most of you know, Deadpool 2 follows Deadpool as he assembles a super-powered team to protect a kid (Julian Dennison) from Cable, a killer from the future. The film also stars Zazie Beetz, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Jack Kesy, and a few surprise guests.

David Leitch:

David Leitch:

How late did he stay at the Deadpool 2 after party?

How did they decide on Cable’s backstory and what they wanted to reveal in this film?

How did they decide which X-Force characters they wanted to put in Deadpool 2?

When did he realize people would love Peter?

How long was his first cut compared to the finished film?

How did the film change from test screening audiences?

How many minutes of deleted scenes will be on the Blu-ray?

What happened with the Black Tom Cassidy character?

