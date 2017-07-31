‘Deadpool 2’: First Look at Zazie Beetz as Domino

0

With filming on Deadpool 2 underway, star and producer Ryan Reynolds has been sharing a steady stream of images from the movie. There’s nothing spoilery, but Reynolds (and 20th Century Fox) know that part of the success of Deadpool came from the willingness to be open during production and not shroud everything in secrecy. There were still fun surprises when the movie opened, and fans got to be excited about the film throughout production.

Now Reynolds has shared the first image of Zazie Beetz (Atlanta) as Domino. In the comics, Domino (real name Neena Thurman) is a mutant who’s an exceptional markswoman, skilled at hand-to-hand combat, and also can alter probability. She’s been a big member of X-Force throughout its history, and it’s presumed that her role here in Deadpool 2 is a stepping stone for an eventual X-Force movie that will also feature Cable (Josh Brolin).

As for the image itself, it’s not what I was expecting, but it looks pretty great. Beetz is rocking that look, and she definitely looks threatening enough to make Deadpool’s life miserable (as if her lounging on a Deadpool rug didn’t already clue you in). While non-comics readers will definitely want to learn more about her, this is a nice way to show off her look and get people talking.

Also, take notes other studios: nothing was ruined by showing us a nice photo of what this character looks like rather than having it leaked from a cell phone camera and posted on Twitter.

Presumably if this is how they’re handling the debut of Domino, we should get an official look at Cable at some point in the not-too-distant future.

Check out the full image below. Deadpool 2 opens June 1, 2018, and also stars Monica Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Jack Kesy, Stefan Kapicic, Julian Dennison, and Leslie Uggams.