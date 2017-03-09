‘Deadpool 2’ to Cast Zazie Beetz as Domino

0

FX’s Atlanta has already acted as a springboard of sorts for the show’s creator and star Donald Glover, who landed the coveted role of a young Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Untitled Han Solo Star Wars Anthology Film. The show’s return for a second season has already been delayed until 2018, which is bad news for its fans, but good news for Glover’s co-stars, like Zazie Beetz, who was just announced as joining 20th Century Fox’s highly anticipated Deadpool sequel.

The announcement wasn’t done in any traditional manner, but then again, what about Deadpool has been traditional? That doesn’t change the fact that Beetz will be playing Domino, a Marvel mutant with a curious ability that fits just perfectly alongside Ryan Reynolds‘ brand of humor and Deadpool 2‘s sure-to-be fourth-wall-breaking script. And since the character is expected to appear in the X-Force movie, you can bet that Beetz will be along for that follow-up as well, though nothing has been officially announced just yet.

Here’s how the casting announcement came to be, starting with a Tweet-report from The Tracking Board’s Jeff Sneider:

RUMOR: I’ve heard that ATLANTA star ZAZIE BEETZ tested for the role of Domino in DEADPOOL 2 and the studio likes her. Show is on hiatus too. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) March 9, 2017

That rumor was confirmed by Reynolds on Twitter a short while later:

For the uninitiated, Domino, a.k.a. Neena Thurman, first appeared in the “X-Force” comics back in 1992 before landing her own title series in 2003. The blue-eyed, black-haired beauty has a rather interesting power, one that manifests without her conscious control and affects the situation unfolding around her in seemingly random ways that make things more favorable for her. You can call it “the Domino effect” if you want, but it basically boils down to “good luck.” This sounds like the perfect sort of power for a partner of Deadpool, if that’s how the pairing works out in the movie, since his often reckless and wild approach to superheroics leaves a lot up to improvisation. He’s a sure shot, but a little bit of luck never hurt. On the flipside, it would be a lot of fun to see Domino’s power inflict some bad luck on the Merc with the Mouth as well.

Be sure to let us know your thoughts on this casting in the comments! And for more on Deadpool 2, be sure to take a look at some of our recent write-ups below: