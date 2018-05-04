‘Deadpool 2’ Easter Eggs and More Teased in Movie Marketing Tie-In

0

Earlier this week, we brought you word of Deadpool 2‘s promotional campaign with Trolli candy, just one of many product placements that’s to come before the 20th Century Fox Marvel movie hits theaters this month. But surprise, surprise, there was more to the candy campaign than meets the eye! Like, there might be some new Easter eggs, images, and maybe even a fan contest coming as early as next week.

As delightful as it was to write about Deadpool’s Tiny Hands (the candy and the actual medical condition), I was a little bummed that I couldn’t get the site’s video player pulled to share with you here. In trying to do that, however, I stumbled upon this clever addition in the meta data that teases more Deadpool 2 surprises to come, likely on Monday, May 7th. For added fun, it even calls out some beloved characters and cohorts of the Merc with a Mouth. (Unfortunately, the same couldn’t be said for the movie’s Devour campaign, as far as I could tell.) So what will we see next week? New images, Easter egg tie-ins, or perhaps a contest? Your guess is as good as mine, so luckily we only have to wait a few days to find out.

Here’s a look at the hidden meta data:

I see you checking out my metadata: Introducing Tiny Hands by Trolli: A Sour Brite Deadpool Exclusive Alright, now that I got the promotional junk out of the way, let’s talk about the other junk. Because holy chimichanga, have you seen these photos? Daddy likey. But let’s address the sparkly purple elephant in the room (you see it too, right?). Why are you even here? Who in the actual ass reads meta descriptions on candy websites? You want an Easter egg? Is that why you’re here? Well, I got nothin’. At least not yet. Check back when the candy’s out maybe? Wink wink. Hint hint. Subtle subtle.”

Further on along in the page, near the video player section:

It’s times like these I really get bummed out for Blind Al There’s nothing here yet. You’re too eager, my God, calm down. Who are you, Dopinder on a first date?

While you’re waiting for Monday, May 7th to roll around for more on Deadpool 2‘s promo campaign, you can purchase your tickets in advance here: