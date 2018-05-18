‘Deadpool 2’: What Did You Think?

0

Warning: Spoilers for Deadpool 2 below!

In an Marvel universe that has been pretty dang heartbreaking of late (from Logan to Avengers: Infinity War), the crazy, brazen Deadpool 2 is something of an emotional relief. And yet, the sequel does find time amid its zany plotting to pull some emotional beats of its own. In the interest of full disclosure, I wasn’t a big fan of the original Deadpool, but the sequel won me over. Maybe it was all of those hilarious cameos for characters who were killed off almost instantly (including a surprise Brad Pitt appearance!) or maybe it was being won over by a Wade Wilson who actually cared, but this movie definitely worked for me.

Though the non-Deadpool characters didn’t get to do as much as some might have hoped (Domino and Cable in particular weren’t given any great lines), their action sequences were usually on point. The demonstration of Domino’s luck abilities was definitely a highlight, as was the X-Men cameo in the mansion that might make zero sense in terms of timelines, but then again, when do X-Men’s timelines ever make sense?

The best part of the movie, though, was the end. The inspired post-credits sequences saw Deadpool erasing some of Ryan Reynolds‘ movie mistakes, including that horrendous Deadpool role in Origins, as well as his doomed Green Lantern movie (the credits also made a reference to his rom-com Definitely Maybe, but I didn’t catch it within this film — did anyone else?) It fit the character perfectly and reset the universe (including undoing Vanessa’s death) that made everything ok. I wasn’t expecting Deadpool 2 to be the feel-good movie of the summer, but it’s what we needed.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments — did the sequel meet your expectations? Did you like better or worse than the original? Would you have liked to see more from Juggernaut and Colossus? When are you planning on seeing Hunt for the Wilderpeople, if you haven’t already? Do it!

For more Deadpool, check out these recent stories below: