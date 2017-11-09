Deadpool Covers (and Writes for) a Special Issue of Good Housekeeping

0

As evidenced by the first poster debut, the marketing campaign for Deadpool 2 has begun. And as with the first Deadpool, things are weird. Instead of releasing a trailer online or a poster through an official Facebook account, 20th Century Fox has decided to kick off the Deadpool 2 marketing campaign in a very special issue of Good Housekeeping. Yep, the magazine that’s chock full of holiday recipes has gotten Deadpool’d, and the result is pretty funny.

Apparently these Deadpool issues are being handed out in various cities across the U.S., but we got our hands on one and below you can see scans of what’s inside. Deadpool graces the cover brandishing his own Thanksgiving turkey and Christmas-themed apron (real talk—I kinda want that apron), and the issue begins with a Deadpool-penned Holiday Letter, after which Deadpool offers a six-step process for caring a turkey. Spoiler alert: if you carve your turkey the Deadpool way you will lose a limb. The issue wraps up with a pair of Deadpool’s recipes, one for “D’s Spiced Nuts” and another for “Creamy Clam Skinny Dip.” The smartest thing about this marketing kickoff is peppering real things with Deadpool’s sense of humor—these are actual recipes, and I’d be curious to find out how good they are.

“Deadpool’s persistence to be in Good Housekeeping was impressive – initially we had no idea who he was, let alone that he was a fan of the magazine,” says Jane Francisco, Editor in Chief, Good Housekeeping. “But after repeated attempts to ignore his… passion… we came to a compromise. He could appear in one issue, if he promised to stop leaving care packages at our editors’ homes and agreed to maintain a 50-foot distance from the Good Housekeeping offices and our staff.”

“After years of weekly emails and countless carrier pigeons, Good Housekeeping finally returned my calls,” says Deadpool. “And while it’s a dream come true, apparently we have vastly different opinions on the definition of a ‘holiday spread’…”

Anyway, peruse the scans below which are filled to the brim with Deadpool humor (I wouldn’t be surprised if Ryan Reynolds himself wrote some/most of this). Hopefully a trailer debut is on the way soon. Deadpool 2 also stars Josh Brolin, Zazie Beets, and T.J. Miller and opens in theaters on June 1, 2018.