Watch: Deadpool Himself Answers Your Google Search Queries

If you’ve got some deep, philosophical questions that your friends and family just don’t seem equipped to answer, there’s only one place to turn: Deadpool. Okay, maybe Google is a slightly better option, but as of today you no longer have to choose between the two! The Merc with a Mouth has joined up with Google to answer some tough questions with his own particular brand of trivia(l) knowledge. Is the Earth flat? Why do cats purr? Should you watch Deadpool with your parents? Search Deadpool 2 on Google for some wisdom from Wade.

Today, Deadpool became the very first fictional character to go live on Google Search. There are billions of Google searches every day, many of them about prominent individuals; some are probably about Deadpool, statistically speaking. Google enables these individuals to answer questions directly in their own voice, on their own time. When you search for your favorite personalities, whether they’re rising stars or well-known celebs, their answers will appear in the form of selfie-style videos with a uniquely personal, authentic and delightful touch. Deadpool is now among them, so obviously the quality of this group has gone way, way up.

Since launching in December 2017, 40+ individuals have launched for key cultural moments including The Grammys, International Women’s Day, Soul Fest, and most recently Teacher’s Appreciation Day, and Deadpool is the first fictional character to have his video answers appear. So whether you want to know when Deadpool 2 comes out, if Deadpool thinks the Earth is flat, or what to get your mother for Mother’s Day, you can find out the answers to these questions and more when you search Deadpool 2.

