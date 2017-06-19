‘Deadpool 2’: Ryan Reynolds Teases X-Men Non-Cameos in New Image

0

While we still have a year to wait until we see Deadpool 2, we can hopefully expect plenty of teases for the sequel as production gets underway. Indeed, over the weekend Ryan Reynolds shared an image of himself in the Deadpool costume hanging out in front of the building used to stand in for the X-Men mansion set, teasing a potential new sequence involving the mansion following the standout scene from the first Deadpool. As a result of a very tight budget, the first Deadpool couldn’t afford any cameos from existing X-Men actors or casting new ones beyond Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead, so Reynolds poked fun at this notion in the memorable fourth-wall-breaking scene.

We do know that Deadpool 2 is bringing a pair of famous comics characters into view: Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beets (Atlanta) as Domino. While 20th Century Fox no doubt increased the budget this time around, it’s unclear if Reynolds and director David Leitch will be including actual X-Men cameos this time around, or if they’re gonna maintain the scrappy spirit of the first movie. We do know that Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, and Nicholas Hoult are in the midst of negotiations to return for X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and that film is scheduled to be in production at the same time as Deadpool 2, so it’s possible that some cast crossover could occur.

Regardless, this image is fun and serves as a reminder that Deadpool 2 is coming our way in just under a year. Check out the photo below. Deadpool 2 hits theaters on June 1, 2018.