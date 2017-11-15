First ‘Deadpool 2′ Images Tease Mayhem, Madness, and Returning Characters

0

Earlier this morning, 20th Century Fox released the unique (and first) teaser trailer for Deadpool 2. This fun bit of marketing was mostly made up of Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool-as-Bob-Ross making a painting and cracking jokes, but sandwiched in the middle was our first tease of footage from the highly anticipated superhero sequel. Since it goes by really fast, we’ve gone ahead and pulled some screengrabs so we can take a closer look at the following Deadpool 2 images.

The follow-up sees Ryan Reynolds return as the foul-mouthed superhero alongside Josh Brolin as Cable, Zazie Beetz as Domino, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, T.J. Miller as Weasel, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus, and Karan Soni as Dopinder. John Wick co-director and Atomic Blonde director David Leitch takes the helm this time around, with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returning to pen the screenplay.

While this tease is short, it’s a lot of fun—and I’ll be honest I was most happy to see Negasonic Teenage Warhead back in the mix with a badass X-Men costume. We also see a fire scene set during what appears to be an anti-mutant rally or class of some sort, which could factor into the plot. Speaking of which, we don’t really know much about what story Deadpool 2 tells, and indeed the first teaser offers the briefest of looks at Domino and zero looks at Cable, so we’ll have to wait a bit for a more full reveal of the new characters.

Curiously, in 20th Century Fox’s official announcement of the teaser trailer, the film is referred to as “Untitled Deadpool Sequel,” meaning we’re in for a title reveal at some point—when the film hits theaters it won’t be called Deadpool 2. Any guesses?

For now, peruse the Deadpool 2 images below. The film opens June 1, 2018 and also stars Jack Kesy and Julian Dennison.